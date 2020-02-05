Another youngster drowns in Jampanna Vagu at Medaram

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Mulugu: A youth aged around 17 years died in Jampanna Vagu when he got into the waters to take a holy dip at Medaram on Wednesday. This is the third death reported from Medaram since Tuesday, when one youngster died of drowning and another suffered convulsions and died.

The deceased was identified as Venu Gopal of Auto Nagar in Warangal. He came along with his family members to have darshan of the tribal deities but drowned while taking a holy dip in the rivulet. It is learnt that he dived into the water and suffered head injury and drowned.

When the family members screamed for help even as the boy drowning, the swimmers deployed at the bathing ghat jumped in to rescue him but it was too late. His body was shifted to Medaram hospital.

Despite pleas by the authorities, the devotees were going their way without taking the help of 300 professional swimmers deployed along the bathing ghats of rivulet.

