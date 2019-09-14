I gave my answer with my racket: Sindhu

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:12 am

Hyderabad: It is a huge monkey off her back. It was something which was bothering PV Sindhu for some time now. That she conquered the demons in the Basel World Championship by winning a final in a major event has come as a big relief. “It’s a much awaited win. I finally did it. I gave my answer with my racket. There were always questions what happened to the final. Did you choke? How did you lose it? That will stop now,’’ said the 22-year-old World champion as she gets ready for the back-to-back China and Korean Open tournaments from next week.

Sindhu admits that it is a different world now. “I’m definitely enjoying each moment and right now it is time to come back to training. I have to focus on China and Korean Opens. It is going to be tough. Since I won the World championship, I will be the most marked player. It is not going to be easy anymore now. The draws are tough also. Each match is important. I will be facing the same players in quarters and semifinals.’’

Asked whether there is any new pressure? Sindhu says: “No. To be honest the word pressure did play in my mind for a moment but in the final against (Nozomi) Okuhara. But I once stepped on the court I thought I will win the World title this time, no matter what happens. I also played that way. ’

Sindhu said there will be more such opportunities for her in future. “I have to keep on working hard. Ever since I won the World title, many expect me to win every match. But that is not possible. For me, this World title is just one more stepping stone. There will be challenges ahead but this title win has been a massive confidence booster. It would help me in a big way in this highly competitive world.’’

The world champion stressed on mental fitness as she feels it is very important in her preparation to any tournament. “I have to be very positive. There are a lot of changes in my attitude. I’m more aggressive and calculative in my game. For instance in my match against Tai Tzu-ying, it was almost over but I began to believe in myself and fought back. That really helped me. After that win I began to play more freely. It was a victory for my mental toughness which I have been working on it in the last few years.’’

Sindhu, with a smile, said brutal training is necessary to be a world champion. “We have to adopt the brutal training methods. The game requires a lot of physical and on court training. Physical training has become very important as you have to be prepared for long rallies and at the same time you have to be street smart on the court. Feet movement is very crucial. I have to be fully fit till the last point. It is equally important to have court training as you fine tune your game. I was stunned to see the training video went viral. There are so many challenges and hard work behind my World Championship success.’’

