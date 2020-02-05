Anthill selects seven startups for Urban-I programme

By | Published: 3:19 pm

Hyderabad: Anthill Ventures on Wednesday announced the list of seven startups that have been shortlisted for Urban-I, which is a market access programme focused on accelerating the scale of consumer brand startups in India. A cohort of seven consumer brand startups from India and abroad has been selected from over 80 applications received.

The shortlisted startups will gain access to over 30 global subject matter experts, over 50 corporate partners, 20+ world-class mentors, and an opportunity to diversify their customer networks through partnerships with leading retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies via Anthill Ventures. Additionally, it will help each of the selected startups to raise funding of up to $1 million smart capital via Anthill and its co-investors’ network.

Anthill Ventures, CEO and founder, Prasad Vanga, said, “The selected startups will connect with Anthill’s global market access channels. They will benefit from a well-thought-through marketing and sales/distribution strategy to capture market share in the urban Indian market.” The shortlisted startups will also benefit from Anthill Ventures’ existing Urban-I and Asian market access and speed-scaling programme for health tech, media tech and urban tech startups: A-Scale.

The selected startups are Herringbone & Sui that delivers high-quality custom clothing at scale with personalised service that few other retailers provide; Smitch which is an affordable consumer IoT product and platform solution focused on connected smart home technology; Living Food Company is an organic food subscription service for a variety of healthy products; RE/MIND is a customised wellness programme that offers solutions in a physical and virtual environment; Pulp aims to be the go-to skincare brand for the new generation customers; Tasty Tales is a range of ready-to-cook packaged curry pastes and SoulFuel which offers a range of protein supplements, made of 100 per cent whey protein and ideally suited for surgical patients.

