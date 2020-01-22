Anti-CAA ‘flash protest’ held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The AP and TS Joint Action Committee against the NPR, NCR and CAA, have decided to intensify its agitation and called for ‘Yaum-e-Uhad’ on Friday where in people will take a pledge not to submit any forms or documents to the enumerators or other persons.

On Saturday, a 48-hour dharna will beheld at Darulshifa playground in the old city, said Mohd Mustaq Malik, convener of the JAC. Meanwhile, a group of women staged a ‘flash protest’ at the Masab Tank hockey ground against the CAA/NRC. Later, they were dispersed by the police.

