Anti CAA JAC condemns JNU attack

Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: The TS and AP Joint Action Committee against CAA/NRC condemned the attack on students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening.

Mohd Mustaq Malik, convenor of the JAC, said the attacks pointed out to the barbarism of the ABVP and RSS outfits.

“Such attacks should be condemned vehemently by each and every person in the country. The students cannot be attacked for political gains,” he said.

The JAC also condemned the registration of criminal cases against the organisers and participants of the ‘Million March’ and termed it ‘unwarranted’. “The programme passed off peacefully yet the police registered around 25 cases against the organisers. We are not afraid of anyone and if they think the cases will stop our movement, they are wrong,” he said, adding that the JAC was planning to hold a door-to-door campaign across the State to create awareness on the CAA/NRC very soon.

