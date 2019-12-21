Anti-CAA protest: Chandra Shekhar Aazad arrested in Delhi

By | Published: 3:56 pm 4:03 pm

New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad has been arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj, police said on Saturday. Aazad’s outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday against the new citizenship law, despite not having permission from police.

On Friday evening, after security personnel tried to detain him during the march, Aazad surfaced inside the mosque. He had given the Delhi police a slip to reach the mosque. He came outside Jama Masjid early Saturday and was detained.

He was arrested later, police said. After being detained, Aazad was kept at the Crime Branch office in Chanakyapuri since he said he was unwell. He was later handed over to the central district police, they added.

Following his arrest, he was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up and will be produced in a court. Police suspect he instigated the crowd which turned violent near Delhi Gate and burnt a car.

The total number of people arrested in connection with the violence has now reached 16, according to police. The protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar from Jama Masjid were stopped by police and paramilitary personnel near Delhi Gate, after which they turned violent and set a car on fire and damaged a few other vehicles.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and used a water cannon to control the situation. On Friday, Aazad had urged his supporters to carry on the protest against the contentious law peacefully. “Those who are indulging in violence are not our people. Our peaceful protest continues at the historic Jama Masjid. Ambedkarites do not indulge in violence,” he had tweeted.