Anti-CAA protest continues in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizenship and National Population Register continued in the city on Tuesday.

As part of the protests, the students of Government Nizamia Tibbi College at Charminar formed a human chain. Dressed in black clothes, the students formed a human chain within the college premises and raised slogans against the CAA/NRC. They demanded the CAA be withdrawn and NRC and NPA put on hold.

At Mehdipatnam, a round table conference was held by a group of organisations on Tuesday. Leaders of Lambadi Hakkula Porata Samithi, Mala Mahanadu and Jamiat Ulama TS and AP participated in the programme and demanded that the CAA be repelled immediately.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed at Mehdipatnam late on Monday night when a group of persons including a woman staged a protest. The police who arrived at the spot took the persons into custody. However, the woman identified as Nadiya Khan continued her protest at the spot demanding the police allow them to hold peaceful protest in the city. Later a group of women police personnel came to the spot and whisked her away. A case was registered by the Humayunnagar police.

