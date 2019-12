By | Published: 5:09 pm

New Delhi: Students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University here clashed with police personnel who interrupted their protest march opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The protesters had called for a march to Parliament House from the university campus to express their opposition to the legislation. However, they were stopped near the varsity where protesters clashed with the police.

The students accused the police of using force against them.