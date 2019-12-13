Anti-CAA protest: Railway station in WB’s Murshidabad set on fire

By | Published: 5:37 pm

Beldanga: The Beldanga railway station complex in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district was set on fire and RPF personnel deputed there were thrashed by thousands of people, protesting against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, officials said.

Several minority organisations in the district had called for mass protests, according to district police sources. “The protestors all of a sudden entered the railway station complex and set the platform, two-three buildings and railway offices on fire.

When RPF personnel tried to stop them, they were brutally beaten up,” said a senior RPF official. “Train services have come to a halt here,” he added. Muslim-dominated Murshidabad is a district bordering Bangladesh.