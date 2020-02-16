Anti CAA protests continue in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Several persons were taken into custody by the city police at various places when they tried to stage protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR on Sunday.

The Joint Action Committee against CAA, NRC and NPR gave a protest call from 1 pm to 4 pm on Sunday. The call was given on Saturday after the city police for the fourth time denied the JAC permission to organise an ‘All Women Dharna’ at Indira Park.

Around 100 policemen including women constables were deployed at Dharna Chowk at Indira Park where the protest was actually planned. Policemen were deployed at the roads leading to the Dharna Chowk and women who reached the place were sent away by the police. A few persons were taken into custody near Indira Park.

JAC convenor – Mohd Mustaq Malik was taken into preventive custody from the office of Tahreek Muslim Shabban at Azampura in old city, few members of Darsagh Jihad o Shahadat were taken also taken into preventive custody. Islamic cleric Maulana Naseeruddin and Majlis Bachao Tahreek leader Amjedullah Khan were kept under house arrest.

Elsewhere several others were taken into custody at Saidabad, Malakpet, Azampura and other places in the city, when they tried to stage a protest. However, few groups successfully staged a demonstration at Rethi Bowli, Mehdipatnam, Chatta Bazaar, Darulshifa and some other places in the city. The police later persuaded and dispersed them.

Hundreds of policemen were deployed across the city to foil any protest or road blockage as announced by the Joint Action Committee. Police presence was visible at Charminar, Bahadurpura, Midhani, Saidabad, Masab Tank, Moazzam Jahi Market, Chaderghat, Malakpet and Darulshifa junction.

The Rapid Action Force was also kept on standby by the police while scores of vehicles were ready to detain protesters and shift them to different police stations or the Goshamahal police stadium. All those detained were released in the evening by the police.

