Anti-CAA rally: Sea of tricolour at Mir Alam Eidgah in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:05 am 1:07 am

Hyderabad: The three-kilometre stretch between Mir Alam Eidgah and Shastripuram Grounds turned into a sea of tricolour, literally, on Friday, when close to 1.5 lakh people, the number estimated by the organisers, marched holding the national flag and raising slogans against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Men, women and children from various parts of the city converged at the Mir Alam Eidgah around 1.30 pm on a call for holding a ‘Tiranga Rally’ under the aegis of United Muslim Action Forum formed recently for spearheading the Anti CAA-NRC-NPA movement.

The roads leading to the Mir Alam Eidgah were decked up with the tricolour and banners with Preamble to the Constitution of India printed on it. Volunteers were seen distributing national flag to the public while a few handed over placards and badges with anti-CAA messages.

“It is the first time in my life that I am witnessing so many people carrying national flags and raising ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ slogans on such a massive scale. Generally we see the national flag hoisted only during the Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations,” said Syed Masiuddin, a businessman from Qazipura who was part of the rally.

Syeda Zeba, a school teacher, said that they had joined the anti-CAA protest to send a strong message. “We are part of a historic gathering. We want to be part of the change we would like bring in for the coming generations of the country,” she said.

Several men and women, along with their children, came to participate in the gathering. A few brought along portable microphone and speakers to lead the crowds into raising anti-CAA-NRC slogans during the rally. Several volunteers arranged free drinking water and snacks for participants and dispensed it all along the route. Teams of medical volunteers also set up camps en route while a group of lawyers stayed put at the starting point of the rally.

Since morning, several roadside stalls came up selling various sizes of the tricolour and other merchandise. Shops and business establishments had shut down following the call of the Old City Traders Association to extend support to the rally.

Owaisi urges Centre to withdraw CAA

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday once again said the Central government should withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stall the process of NCR/NPR in the country.

Addressing a huge gathering at the Shastripuram Grounds near Nehru Zoological Park, the AIMIM chief asked people not to share any details with any person (enumerator) or police personnel or show any documents if they come to their houses. ‘Kya aap documents batayengeh?’ he asked to which the crowd replied in unison with an emphatic ‘Nahi’.

Hamed Mohammed Khan, president Jamaat e- Islami Hind (Telangana) said the Telangana government should make its stand clear on the CAA and NRC. “I request Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to pass a resolution in the Assembly against taking up NPR in Telangana.”

Among others who spoke were Nisar Hussain Agha, Shia cleric and leader; Sardar Harbhajan Singh, chairman Gurudwara Barambala; Sharat Kumar, student leader Osmania University; Masiullah Khan, Chairman Telangana State Haj Committee; Maulana Asif Umri, head Jamiat e-Ahle Hadees.

The meeting ended with participants singing national anthem and the AIMIM chief appealing to public to participate in a public meeting on January 25 at Charminar which will be followed by hoisting of national flag at midnight.

Show of Strength by AIMIM

Hyderabad: Did the Tiranga Rally have anything to do with the ‘Million March’ organised last Saturday at the Indira Park Dharna Chowk?

The answer could be a ‘Yes’ if one takes into account the painstaking efforts taken by AIMIM cadre in gathering the crowds for the ‘Tiranga Rally’, while it had kept away from the Million March. Friday’s programme, although, announced by the United Muslim Action Forum had the permission for the meeting being obtained by a AIMIM Corporator. The AIMIM leadership and party workers had gathered several thousands of people by reaching out to various sections of the society including educational and religious institutions, trade associations and local women groups and NGO’s, and requesting them to participate in the programme.

In fact, the party activists had conducted a massive campaign on social media and on ground as well by putting up big banners and posters at various important places. It was in a sense, a show of strength of the MIM.

Actors voice concern

Hyderabad: Actors from the Deccani film industry Aziz Naser, KB Jani, Adnan Sajid Khan and Akbar Bin Tabar, participated in the ‘Tiranga Rally’. Adnan Sajid said the government should take into account the dissent by citizens and withdraw the Citizen Amendment Act. “It is wrong on part of the Union Government to classify people based on religion,” said KB Jani.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .