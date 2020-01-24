Anti-CAA stir: MIM to hoist tricolour at midnight in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will oppose the implementation of CAA-NPR-NRC in the country in a novel way by hoisting the national flag at the stroke of midnight on Saturday at Khilwat Grounds instead of Charminar as was planned earlier.

Meanwhile, the High Court, while disposing of a petition seeking denial of permission to MIM, allowed the programme with a few conditions stating that it should be held between 6 pm and 11 pm. However, the Majlis was keen on hoisting the flag at midnight as planned.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed the change of the venue in a tweet on Friday. “Police rejected permission for protest meeting at Charminar, they’d advised us to instead move it to nearby Khilwat Ground which we’ve accepted. Poets’ Protest Meeting against CAA-NPR-NRC will begin on 25 night and we’ll welcome India’s Republic Day by hoisting tiranga at 12 AM,” he said through his twitter handle.

The MIM said the aim of the event was not only to celebrate Republic Day and Constitution, but also to emphasise the dangers to it from CAA, NPR and NRC. The event will have a ‘Mushaira’ in which some big names, such as Rahat Indori, Sampat Saral and Lata Haya along with young voices such as Nabiya Khan, Aamir Aziz and Husain Haidry are expected to participate.

The event is being organised by the Alliance Against CAA and NRC, of which MIM is a part. The event will begin with poetry recitations and will conclude at 12 midnight with hoisting of the national flag and singing of the national anthem. Invitations for the event have been extended to members of civil society and religious scholars of all faiths.

BJP team meets police chief

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders led by party State president Dr K Laxman met Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and urged him not to grant permission for the proposed MIM rally on Saturday night. Later, addressing the media Dr Laxman alleged that the MIM might use the anti-CAA rally for its benefit by inciting communal violence in the State. “The Majlis might encourage violence at flash points such as Bhagyalaskhmi temple near Charminar. We believe that Majlis is planning for Bhainsa kind of violent attacks on several religious structures. We regret that the ruling TRS is giving a helping hand to MIM which is resorting to violence by holding national flag in one hand,” Laxman said.

He criticised the police for denying permission to the BJP to hold protests and rallies. “The police are not granting permission for BJP programmes even as the national BJP leadership gave call and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was to participate. The same police that put BJP leaders under house arrest gave a green signal to the MIM meeting and also provides security to its leaders,” Kishan Reddy said.

