Anti-Maoist pamphlets found in agency villages of Cherla

Cherla (Kothagudem): Adivasi Associations here have demanded the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Party leadership to tender a public apology for killing innocent persons in the name of police informers.

Pamphlets to this effect appeared in Thippapuram, Rallapuram, Burugupadu, Lenin Colony, Kudunur, Devarapalli and many other villages in Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The associations alleged that the Maoists had killed three persons in Cherla mandal this year after branding them as police informers. They held the Maoist militia commander Sodi Jogaiah responsible for the killing of ex-MPTC member Nalluri Srinivas Rao of Cherla recently.

They said Jogaiah had benefitted from Srinivas Rao in many ways. Jogaiah’s family members cut down trees in 60 acres of forest land meant for podu cultivation at his native village and had asked Srinivas Rao to dig a pond at the land.

The pamphlet said Srinivas Rao was eliminated because he was fully aware of the illegal activities being committed by lower level Maoist cadre. The Maoist top leadership should look into the illegal acts of their cadres and control them.

Otherwise, the public will assume that the top leadership was a partner in the illegal acts of lower level Maoists cadre, the pamphlet said.

Jogaiah and his associates were harassing those who were questioning them. The public would not tolerate the murder of innocent persons and would teach them a lesson, the pamphlets warned.

