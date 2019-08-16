Anti-sabotage checks conducted at MGBS

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The City Police conducted anti-sabotage checks at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in the city on Friday. Around 150 police officials divided into teams sealed off the entry and exit points while some teams checked the baggage of passengers and frisked them.

The police checked two-wheelers and cars that were kept in the parking space for long period, apart from detaining a few vehicles for which owners failed to produce validating documents.

Additional DCP (East) Govind Reddy who supervised the anti-sabotage checks appealed to the parking lot management to immediately inform the police if at all any vehicle was kept in the parking lot for days at a stretch. He also asked autorickshaw drivers and local shopkeepers to alert the police in case they found any person moving in a suspicious manner in the bus station.

