Anti-viral drug in making to tackle COVID-19

Published: 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: An indigenously developed treatment for the novel strain of coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, could be a reality in the next six months. Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and pharmaceutical giant Cipla have joined hands to embark on developing therapeutics for treatment of the highly contagious COVID-19, which is raging across the globe.

Racing against time

While a vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 is at least 18 months away, several pharmaceutical giants across the world are literally racing against time to frame efficient therapeutic protocols for treatment of coronavirus through well-known broad-spectrum antiviral drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir.

On Tuesday, IICT Director Dr S Chandrasekhar said Cipla chairman Y K Hamied had urged IICT to prepare Favipiravir, Remidesivir and Bolaxavir, so that the biotech company could start the next phase of trials, regulatory authority approvals and subsequent mass production of the antiviral drugs for treatment modality of coronavirus. “Cipla will invest resources to develop the drug, which could be available in the market in the next six months. IICT will stand a chance to get royalty through this collaboration,” Dr Chandrasekhar said.

He said several antiviral drugs were discovered in the last few years and clinical trials of these compounds were taken up. However, due to lack of demand, such trials were halted. IICT scientists had narrowed down to about 15 such compounds which had passed the toxicology reports and the above three were in that category.

“Favipiravir and Remdesivir have already undergone clinical trials and hence, we will not require much time to make them due to availability of raw materials. It could take about six to 10 weeks to make them. We have started making the molecules in our hi-tech facility with scientists working in two shifts. Process to start Bolaxavir molecule will begin now,” he said.

The IICT Director said to begin with, the researchers would prepare 100 grams each of the chemical compounds. “Cipla will then take it forward by conducting next level tests including bio-equivalence tests, on dogs and human trials before approaching the regulatory authority to manufacture the drug to cure COVID-19,” he said.

