Antibiotic Resistance: Can the medical fraternity help to tackle it?

By | Published: 7:06 pm

It is ironic that we face the same challenges today that we did 100 years ago, then, many human beings died of infectious diseases because we did not have any antibiotic agents. Now, people are dying because the antibiotics we have are no longer effective.

Antibiotic resistance has become a challenge that the world is grappling with, and more so in our country. This has happened because of the overuse and abuse of antibiotics, along with the prescription of incorrect antibiotic doses and schedules. Here are some ways they can do so:

Prescribe responsibly

Doctors must be cautious and responsible while prescribing antibiotics to patients, ensuring that no antibiotics are given for viral illnesses. It is important to prescribe the appropriate dose, for the proper duration, and via the correct route of administration.

Educate patients

Doctors should teach patients to refrain from ‘self-medication’ and taking antibiotics on their own. They should explain the importance of finishing a course of antibiotics, because incomplete and inadequate antibiotic intake is the prime reason for antibiotic resistance.

Prevent infections

Adequate immunisation against infectious diseases can help to prevent infections and thereby reduce the consumption of antibiotics. It is also important to raise awareness about the concept of adult immunisation, putting it into the right perspective just as is done for childhood immunisation.

Follow hygiene protocols

Good, enhanced hand hygiene and handwashing measures can go a long way in preventing the spread of multidrug resistant organisms from one person to another. Doctors should follow the appropriate protocols.

— Dr Ranganathan N Iyer Consultant Clinical Microbiology & Infection control Global Hospitals