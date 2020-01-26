Anudeep hits ton for Hyd U-14

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Anudeep Javvaji hit a defiant century (106) but the rest of the batsmen failed to deliver as Hyderabad were bundled out for 180 against CA Pondicherry in the Two-day South Zone boys under-14 tournament in Karnataka on Sunday.

Anudeep faced 171 balls for his knock and hit 17 fours while B Vishal, K Nareshm, Arun Sawan and S Atchayan returned with two wickets for Pondicherry. Pondicherry in reply were 8/0 in six overs.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 180 in 82 overs (Anudeep Javvaji 106, B Vishal 2/29, K Naresh 2/10, Arun Sarwan 2/34, S Atchayan 2/46) vs CA Pondicherry 8/0 in 6 overs.

