Anukoni Athidhi Sai Pallavi to greet Telugu fans soon

Sai Pallavi’s superhit Malayalam movie Athiran is being dubbed in Telugu as Anukoni Athidhi, which will be releasing soon in Telugu States. The Fidaa actor who was last seen in Suriya’s political thriller Nanda Gopal Krishna (NGK) is also doing a couple of Telugu projects one with Sekhar Kammula and another with Venu Udugula for Virata Parvam 1992.

Anukoni Athidhi features Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni star in prominent roles. Directed by Vivek, the psychological thriller was massive hit in Kerala. The movie is being presented by Deepa Surender Reddy and produced by Annamreddy Krishna Kumar.

“The story is based on true incidents which occurred in Kerala way back in 1970. Not just Sai Pallavi, both Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni are familiar to Telugu audience. Ghibran, who is working on Prabhas’ Saaho, has composed the background music. Dubbing work has been completed and mixing work is under way. We are planning to release the first look and trailer soon. Renji Panicker, Leona Lishoy, Shanti Krishna and others are part of the cast,” said the makers.

Meanwhile, there have been reports claiming that Sai Pallavi was first approached by the makers of Dear Comrade for the female lead role. However, she is learnt to have turned down the offer citing too many intimate scenes in the movie; Rashmika had grabbed the chance later for the lead role.