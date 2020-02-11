‘Anukunnadhi Okkati…’ pushes release date

By | Published: 7:08 pm

The makers of Anukunnadhi Okkati Ayyinadi Okati changed its release date. The movie was scheduled for release on February 7; however, the decision was changed in the last minute and the date was pushed to March 6.

Produced by Hima Velagapudi and Vegi Srinivas on Black & White Pictures and Poorvi Pictures as Production No. 1, the film was directed by debutant Baalu Adusumilli. Starring Dhanya Balakrishna, Tridha Choudhury, Siddhi Idnani, and Komalee Prasad, the film’s first look, trailer and other pre-release specials have received a tremendous response from the audience.

Talking about the movie, director Baalu Adusumilli says, “Dhanya Balakrishna is a software employee in the movie while Tridha is a journalist. Komali Prasad a fashion designer and Siddhi Idnani is a housewife. The four close buddies attend their friend’s wedding in Goa. And the recreation has no bounds.”

“Accidentally, the story has a twist following the death of a man they just came to know. How did he die? And how is the death connected with these girls? This is the premise of the movie. Set in Goa, the movie is a romantic- comedy thriller. We have shot for 40 days in Goa. Besides talkie portions, two songs were also shot there,” adds Baalu.

