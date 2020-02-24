Anukunnadhi… to be a stress-buster for audiences

By | Published: 7:04 pm

Ahead of the movie Anukunnadhi Okkati Ayyindhi Okkati’s release on March 6, the entire cast and the crew caught up with media on Monday. One of the female leads, Dhanya Balakrishna, plays the role of a software engineer in the movie.

“It’s an exciting film and we are here to assure the audiences a full entertainment in theatres from March 6,” she added. The movie is produced by Hima Velagapudi and Vegi Srinivas on Black & White Pictures and Poorvi Pictures and directed by debutant Baalu Adusumilli. The movie also features Tridha Choudhury, Siddhi Idnani and Komalee Prasad in the lead roles.

“I thank each and everyone who has made this film possible. Since I am a former media professional, my media friends have supported me. I am dedicating my maiden venture to all those determined aspirants who are eagerly looking for a break.

A lot of pain has gone into making this movie. It wouldn’t have been successful without the support of family and friends,” said director Balu. Komalee Prasad thanked everyone for the support.

“This is my second film and I am optimistic about the result. Balu is a very hardworking director. When you watch AOAO, you will realise that it’s pure joy for two hours,” she added. Adding to that Tridha Choudhary said, “We four women have given our best. We are ‘Sheroes’ and we don’t need a hero.

This is an experimental as well as an entertaining film whose title is completely justified. It’s a stress-buster,” she added. Hima Velagapudi said she was shocked when Balu told her that he would to try his hand at filmmaking. Once he told me the story of AOAO, I wanted him to give a try. I slowly gained confidence in him as the film went on to the sets.”

