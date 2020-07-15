Anupam Kher urges people to shower parents with love

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Mumbai: Anupam Kher’s mother is currently seeking treatment for Covid-19 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, and the veteran actor has constantly been sharing updates about her health on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a video clip in which he spoke about how he is “feeling these days”, revealing that he decided not to tell his mother about her coronavirus diagnosis.

“Though we told her you have an infection, you don’t have coronavirus. But she understands because she is surrounded by people,” Kher said in the video.



He also shared how his mother has been asking him about everyone’s health, including his friends Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Ashoke Pandit.

While sharing the health update about his mother, Kher urged everyone to express their love for parents.

“It is important that we take care of our parents and tell them that we love them. Words are important,” Anupam concluded.

Last week, Kher shared that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two other family members had tested positive for Covid-19.