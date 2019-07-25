Anupama Parameswaran rubbishes rumours on relationship

By | Published: 6:43 pm

Anupama Parameswaran was in the city to promote her upcoming release of Rakshasudu, in which she’s stepping into Amala Paul’s shoes. Telugu film Rakshasudu is the official Tamil remake of Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul’s blockbuster film Ratsasan.

Talking about the films, Anupama says, “I like the original film in Tamil; it’s a great opportunity to get a chance in this film, though I share very little screen time. Initially, I was apprehensive whether will I give the best like Amala Paul; but, later, I realised that I had to give my best, as I had to do the character according to my body language.”

The film doesn’t deviate much from the original and only the nativity changes are made. “It’s a very simple character; I am a teacher who looks dignified and matured in saris, and this is the first time that I am acting as a teacher,” gushes the bubbly girl.

Anupama who rose to fame with her performance in Premam, (Malyalam and Telugu), is one of the most promising actors in the south Indian film industry. “Like many, I was always interested in acting and stardom, but movies were beyond my dreams, so I never thought that I would come into the film industry, as none of my family members were in the field. My first film happened unexpectedly,” says Anupama whose friend sent her pictures for the audition.

“I was rejected in the first audition and got selected in second audition. When my parents came to know that I was called for auditions, their first reaction was why did you send the pictures to random unknown persons? Then, they accompanied me to my auditions. Once they were convinced that the team was safe and there was comfortable environment, they gave a nod to my acting,” says Anupama who feels her younger brother Akshay Parameswaran is her great supporter and critic.

To understand the technicalities behind the camera, Anupama worked as an assistant director in a recent Malayalam film, produced by Dulquer Salmaan. “Being in front of the camera is different from being behind the camera. I got tan, no umbrella, no care, and I loved it very much, I could understand that a lot of hard work with fewer sleep hours is needed and, along with that, I could experience a lot of work satisfaction,” says Anupama.

On rumours about her relationship with Indian cricketer and World Cup 2019 star Jasprit Bumrah, she remained tight-lipped and said, “As I am into public life, people will be curious to know what is happening in my life. Gossip is expected, I generally respect personal space; certain things affect, but I just move on… can’t do anything about it,” says Anupama who is busy with a couple of Tamil and Malayalam movies.