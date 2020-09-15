Anupriya Goenka on finding her own space in B’Town

The actor who is getting rave reviews playing a forensic expert in ‘Aashram’ gets talking about her outlook in life and affinity for dark characters

Anupriya Goenka’s body of work is nothing short of impressive. In a span of seven years, she has managed to work in not just blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, and War, but also critically-acclaimed web series such as Sacred Games and Criminal Justice. Having left a cushy corporate job for the gritty, but glamorous world of entertainment, the actor is happy with the kind of roles she has done so far.

Currently seen in the Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram, a politically charged drama around the hidden world of godmen and their tremendous influence on society, Anupriya feels “blessed that she is getting a chance to share the screen with so many talented actors”. In between shooting for her upcoming project Criminal Justice 2 and preparing for the second season of Aashram, she gets talking about what attracts her to web series and life lessons she has learnt along the way.

What made you take up the role of a forensic expert in Aashram?

I wanted to work with Prakash Jha; I have been fond of his work. So I just jumped at the opportunity. As a concept, the series is very socially relevant. It’s a very courageous story presented in a very thoughtful and unbiased manner. It felt very interesting to be part of. Fortunately, we finished shooting everything in February before the lockdown.

Prakash Jha is known for politically-charged dramas, what did you take away from working with him?

His standpoint is very unbiased. When he talks about things also, he never makes judgement. He has a viewpoint, but he will not impose it on anyone else which is a unique quality. He believes in doing things rather than talking about them. He has always challenged the system and even Aashram is a mirror to the reality of our country.

What do you look for when choosing scripts?

What matters is how socially relevant they are. Every series has a plus point. Web series are liberating and explorative as they are playing with different content now. Every character is etched out and gets a chance to shine. It’s very intriguing and challenging. But I want to play light-hearted characters as well as dark ones that have many layers to them.

You said you are not a networking person; do you believe it hampers your choices or roles that come your way?

All of us have our learning curves. I feel blessed that very talented people have trusted me. I’m not a very social person so it’s a shortcoming. But I do feel that my hard work and dedication have paid off. My purity of intention has always compensated for that. I’m very thankful to Yash Raj films, Aditya sir, and Sanjay sir for giving me such great roles that have been integral to the story. I learn along the way. Acting excites me the most. Networking and social media presence are important, but not the only ingredient of the job. You need to find your space here and stick to your own identity. I don’t think you should alter your personality for the job.

Future projects you are working on…

There is Criminal Justice 2 and the second season of Aashram. The film Mere Desh Ki Dharti where I play the lead and Maya with Nagesh Kukunoor which is in talks for an OTT release.

