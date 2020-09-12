Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya dies of kidney failure at 35

Aditya was battling kidney-related ailments for a long time.

By | Published: 3:06 pm

Mumbai: Aditya Paudwal, son of singer Anuradha Paudwal, succumbed to kidney failure on Saturday morning. He was 35. Aditya was battling kidney-related ailments for a long time. Several celebrities from the world of music have mourned his death on social media.

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan wrote on his verified Facebook page: “Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can’t come to terms with this !! Love you brother … miss you.”

Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician… Posted by Shankar Mahadevan on Friday, September 11, 2020

Singer-composer Kaushal S. Inamdar tweeted from his verified account: “Aditya Paudwal passes away. Such a talented guy. We talked about working together. The opportunity never came by. I’ll always rue that. May his soul attain sadgati.”

“We spoke recently… You had so many plans!! Not an age to go #AdityaPaudwal shattering! May your Soul find an eternal peace,” mourned a friend on Twitter. Aditya was a music composer, arranger and producer.