‘Anurag Konidena will win audience’s heart’

By | Published: 8:03 pm 8:09 pm

With his son Anurag Konidena set to make his debut with Malli Malli Choosa, Konidena Koteswara Rao has high hopes riding on his son’s film. Although known more as a businessman, it was his son’s love for cinema that made Rao produce Anurag’s maiden film.

Anurag plays the lead in the film Malli Malli Choosa slated for release on October 18. Understandably, filmmaking for Rao is also a new arena.

Lauding the film industry for its discipline and commitment towards every aspect for production, he said, “Though cinema is new to me, the team didn’t let me feel that way. It was quite encouraging. My son Anurag has acted well and I’m sure the audience will like his dancing style and fight sequences. The story revolves around a diary and how the hero wins the heart of the heroine with the help of a diary. All elements encapsulated in the story have made the film very engrossing,” said Koteswara Rao.

He added that, they are continuously listening to stories from various directors and writers.