Anusha Deevi, an innovative entrepreneur

It all started five years ago that Anusha got a contract from one client for Tanjore paintings for their new home. She made exactly what the customer wanted and after completing it, the customer said that it was not the design that he ordered. Anusha was shattered, as Tanjore paintings are not cheap.

A lot of investment goes into each of the painting, as it is made with gold foil. A simple and small Tanjore painting may start from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. This loss made her come up with an idea!

On observing that in most marriages and events, the idols of Gods are made with harmful materials like thermocol or plastic or plaster of Paris, she thought of approaching event managers who would listen to her idea. “I thought ‘not everyone can afford to buy the painting, so why not give the painting on rent and earn something out of it’,” said Anusha. And her idea was accepted by many event managers who take her paintings on rent and so they can be seen in many venues.

Dating back to 1600 AD, Tanjore paintings gradually saw many changes but the original essence remains the same. That’s why they are unique and in high demand even today. Anusha is an expert in making regular embosses, 2D embosses and 3D super embosses.

How to make a Tanjore painting

There are numerous steps involved in the making of a Tanjore painting:

* Drawing the preliminary sketch of the image on the base made of a cloth, which is pasted over a wooden base.

* Mixing chalk powder or zinc oxide with water-soluble adhesive and applying it on the base.

* The drawing is made and ornamented with cut glass, pearls and even semi-precious stones.

* Laces or threads may also be used to decorate the painting.

* To further augment the effect, wafer-thin sheets of gold are pasted in relief on some parts of the painting, while the other parts are painted in bright colours.

As most Hindu pujas incorporate the chanting of Ashtothram with 108 names of God, people offer flowers for each name while chanting it. Anusha learnt a new method of embossing lotus flowers on one rupee coins, called resin coins. She made nearly 30,000 lotus flowers on the coins and all were sold in a short span of time during last year’s Shravana masam. “I also emboss Parijatham flowers and Bilwapatram on coins. Each coin costs Rs 13. As we also have the USA clients and our currency is not allowed there, we do it for them on brass coins, and these days a few NRIs are sending their dollars to us and we are doing on them as well,” says Anusha.

Anusha is very conscious of not harming the planet, she, in fact, avoids materials that are harmful to the environment and recently she has ventured into Kora bags, which are used instead of plastic, are washable and become thicker with each wash. “We are manufacturing vegetable bags, napkin bags, children’s school bags, corporate gifts, gym bags, lipstick utility bags, sanitary pad pouches, etc.”

Anusha not only makes but also teaches the techniques of making Tanjore paintings, terracotta jewellery, quilling, fabric painting, trendy shoe paintings, wax candles and candle carving. Anusha has trained more than 5,000 enthusiasts in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nellore, Chennai, Baptla, etc. Now, she is also taking online classes and has clients and students from all over the world. She has received a national award for best young achiever to her credit as well.

