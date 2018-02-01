Anusha murder case: Victim was pregnant

By | Published: 1:38 am

Hyderabad: The 23-year-old B Tech graduate, N Anusha, who was found dead in her sister’s house in Banjara Colony near Midhani on Tuesday, was five months pregnant, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, Moti Lal, to whom Anusha was engaged, was taken into custody on Wednesday and he was being questioned about the murder, police said. The two were engaged with the marriage slated to be held in April.

According to a senior investigation officer, forensic reports had confirmed that the woman was carrying a five-month-old foetus.

“As per mobile data records, Anusha came to the city to meet Lal only when he requested her to come. We have also recovered evidence of Lal being present at the spot on the day of the incident,” he added.