Anushka Shetty as Jhansi Lakshmi Bai in Sye Raa?

By | Published: 7:08 pm

The much-anticipated film of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is based on the story of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is again in the news.The latest buzz around the movie is about a new addition to the seemingly never-ending list of bigwigs joining the film — Anushka Shetty. As per sources, she is playing the role of Jhansi Lakshmi Bai.

After seeing her performance in Rudramadevi and Baahubali, critics are for sure happy that she will definitely do justice to that character. According to the sources, Anushka had a leg injury during the shoot, and now she is doing much better.The film has already finished shooting and it is expected to hit the screens on October 2 in multiple languages.Cinematographer Rathnavelu recently announced the wrap up of this movie.

“Sye Raa shooting completed!!Thanx to each n every member of Team Sye Raa for their hard work n cooperation .A memorable journey indeed!! Movie has shaped out extremely well. Kick started the DI too (sic),” he tweeted.Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan is producing the period drama under his home production banner Konidela Production Company.The film stars Nayanthara opposite Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah will be seen in a role with negative shades. Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi are playing key roles in the film, with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a guest role.