Anushka joins Virat in Miami ahead of West Indies series

By | Published: 4:03 pm

Miami: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has joined her star cricketer husband Virat Kohli in Miami, ahead of India’s West Indies series, and the two seem to spend a great time together. A series of photographs of the couple have taken social media by storm.

In the images, the couple is seen seated inside what looks like an airport bus. Anushka is in a black-and-white striped shirt while Virat is casually dressed in a white T-shirt. In the other image, the “Phillauri” star can be seen sporting a white-and-blue striped pant suit and they pose with fans.

The 31-year-old actress had previously accompanied Kohli at the India World Cup in England. They returned home after India exited the tournament. On the acting front, Anushka was last seen onscreen in “Zero” along side superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.