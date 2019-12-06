Anushka Sharma bats for positivity

By | Published: 4:46 pm

Anushka Sharma has worked with Twitter to kick-start a campaign encouraging positivity, kindness and inclusivity called #HappyTweets. The initiative aims to highlight how people use Twitter to have positive conversations and share their joy with others. In doing so, both Anushka and Twitter aim to inspire audiences to use the service to talk about positive moments, thoughts and experiences.

The actress, who has been spearheading a digital campaign to spread happiness and highlight acts of goodness through her #LoveAndLightProject has associated with Twitter to encourage dialogue focusing on responsible conversations that are kind and spread positivity, reminding people about the power of connection.

The actor launched the campaign with a tweet, sharing the customised #HappyTweets emoji, and another tweet asking people to highlight all the things that make them smile with the hashtag #HappyTweets. Some of the best tweets shared by audiences will be featured in the actress’ next video.

Speaking about the partnership, Anushka Sharma said, “The #LoveAndLightProject is aimed at spreading all good things on the internet. From highlighting goodness, to acts of kindness, to spreading happiness, to appreciating and accepting each other and promoting inclusivity, to creative collaborations, this project is looking to touch the lives of internet users through all things positive, uplifting, inspiring and humane.

Platforms like Twitter have tremendous potential to tap into the inherent goodness of humankind and bring across social change, as well as the power to generate conversations that impact human thought and behaviour.”