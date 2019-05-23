Anushka Shetty’s special appearance in RRR?

By | Published: 10:12 pm 10:19 pm

Anushka Shetty is learnt to have agreed to give a special appearance in the upcoming movie RRR which is being directed by prominent director SS Rajamouli. RRR is one among the high-budget movies which is being produced on a larger scale with a stellar cast. It features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

According to the sources, Anushka will be playing a three-minute crucial role in the pre-interval episode. Several abbreviations such as ‘Rudra Raghava Ratham’, ‘Rowthiram Ranam Ranuvam’, ‘Raghupathi Raghava Rajaram’ have already been pitched by the team for RRR.

The movie, which is being produced by Danayya under DVV Entertainments, will be released in 10 different languages in India in July 2020.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be essaying the female lead opposite Ram Charan and Nithya Menon is being considered as the second female lead. Ajay Devgn too will be playing a crucial role in the movie.