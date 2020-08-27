Anushka, Virat set to welcome first child in January 2021

By | Published: 2:33 pm

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, are set to be parents for the first time. The couple confirmed on Thursday that they will welcome their firstborn in January 2021.

The announcement came with a picture of the couple on Anushka and Virat’s respective Instagram accounts, where her baby bump is visible. In the photograph, Anushka wears a black and white polka-dotted dress, while Virat is seen in grey T-shirt and white pants.

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Anushka captioned the image. Virat shared the same caption on his Instagram page. The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.