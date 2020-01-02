Anwar-Ul-Uloom bag Osmania University wushu title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:45 pm 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Anwar-Ul-Uloom College, Malleppally bagged the overall title with a total of 29 points in the Osmania University Inter-college Wushu Championship which was held at Wushu Hall, Lal Bahadur Stadium on Thursday.

Winnners: U-48 kg: 1. T Bhuwaneshwar (BJR Degree College); U-52 kg: 1. P Sanju (PM VDC); U-56 kg: 1. Aftab Ahemed (Anwar-Ul-Uloom), 2. Nitin

Singh (St Mary’s); U-60 kg: 1. B Sandeep (Aurora Degree College), 2. Rakesh (IIMC College), 3. Zafar (Anwar-Ul-Uloom College); U-65 kg: 1. Asad Uddin (Anwar-Ul-Uloom College), 2. Ghulam Mustafa Khan (Jahnavi College), 3. Dheeraj (St Mary’s College), Naveen Yadav (AV College); U-70 kg: 1. Mahesh Kumar (AV College); U-75 kg: 1. T Jaidev Singh (Haji Ghouse Physical Education College); U-80 kg: 1. Baqar Hussain Khan (Anwar-Ul-Uloom College); U-85 kg: 1. Azher Shareef (Anwar-Ul-Uloom College); U-90 kg: 1. Hemanth (St Mary’s College), 2. D Munawar Ali Khan (Anwar-Ul-Uloom College); Above 90 kg: 1, MD Imran (Anwar-Ul-Uloom College); Overall title:1. Anwar-Ul-Uloom Degree College, Mallepally (29 points), 2. St Mary’s College, Yousufguda (9 points), 3. AV College, Domalguda (6 points).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .