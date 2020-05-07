Anxiety gives way to jubilation, as liquor shops finally reopen in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Anxiety and uncertainty writ large on their faces, but still undeterred by the scorching sun and with complete focus on their goal, customers stood in long queues right from 8 am on Wednesday. Will the stocks be over before their turn was the worry for most and that turned into relief first and then jubilation as they finally got felt the bottles in their hands. There were some who brought their women along so that they would not have to stand in the queue.

With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stating on Tuesday that liquor would not be given to those not wearing masks, every consumer standing in queue had a mask or handkerchief on their face as they waited patiently for hours.

Physical distance maintained

As part of the physical distancing measures, most wine shops, including Sree Matha Wines, Moosapet, Teja Liquor Mart, Kukatpally, SS Wines, Begumpet, Sangeetha Wines, Moosapet and Reddy Wines, Begumpet, had marked circles or boxes for at least 100 metres from their shops. Every wine shop had two or three constables deployed to control the rush and ensure that consumers maintain physical distance or prevent disturbance of any kind.

Long queues amid rising temperatures

The hot weather conditions failed to deter the long queues at wine shops with many consumers least bothered about the heat. Serpentine queues, which began since the early morning hours, only got longer by noon. Some were seen holding umbrellas while others had a handkerchief or towel on their head. Unable to stand in the queue, some left their slippers in the circles marked for maintaining physical distance. The temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius in most areas in the city.

Tipplers stock up liquor

With wine shops re-opening after 42 days, several consumers were seen stocking up on liquor. Though there was a hike of 11 per cent to 16 per cent on prices, this was not an issue to many who bought three to five bottles of liquor to avoid returning to the wine shops frequently.

“I am buying four bottles of Blenders Pride and will keep it for the coming days so that I do not have to come out of my house unnecessarily. Moreover, wine shops might get closed if the mad rush continues along with a rise in Covid-19 cases,” said V Kiran, a businessman, at Highway Wines, Kukatpally.

Some consumers also felt that the stock might be over soon given the huge demand and that it might take some time for fresh stock arrivals. “Instead of coming again, it is better to buy enough now and stock it up. Though I planned to buy only two bottles, I decided to buy five seeing the long queue,” said Vigneshwar, a customer at Sree Matha Wines at Moosapet.

