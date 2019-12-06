Anxious to see Devarakonda as Sobhan Babu?

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Telugu producers are making a beeline for heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda for the craze he has attained in the southern movie industry. While all the top producers are vying for Vijay’s time in their projects, the actor is cautiously making moves in selecting the scripts. After his last outing Dear Comrade which had disappointed his fans, he is busy working relentlessly to make a comeback with World Famous Lover. Currently, the movie is shooting at a brisk pace under the direction of Kranthi Madhav.

Later, he is likely to sign a project titled Fighter with director Puri Jagannadh. Now, another news that is doing rounds in the industry circles is Vijay has been offered a role in the upcoming biopic of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi. Kangana Ranaut is reprising the role while AL Vijay is directing the movie for which SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad is penning the script.

If all goes well, Vijay will be seen in the role of yesteryear star Sobhan Babu. Now, his fans have been anxiously waiting to see how his appearance as Sobhan Babu would appeal to them. It is a known fact that the late actor Sobhan Babu shared a friendly bonding with Jayalalithaa during his heyday, when the latter was at her scintillating best on the southern cinema landscape. Both the actors went on to act in a lot of movies in Telugu and Tamil languages.

Director AL Vijay is planning to recreate the friendly/ romantic track adding some fictional elements between both the actors. As part of it, hero Vijay was approached for the character and he was optimistic to work for Thalaivi. However, there is no official update over it. Actor Arvinda Swamy is reprising the role of former CM and film actor late MG Ramachandran, Prakash Raj as late Karunanidhi. Nandamuri Balakrishna is being approached for the role of legendary actor NT Rama Rao.

