Anya Singh’s tryst with acting

Following the mental agony she underwent due to loss of her father, it was quite tough for Anya Singh to really come back to work on the project she has signed — Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene. The Delhi-born girl plays the role of Madhavi in the emotional horror entertainer.

“It is a journey of a couple. She likes the man — Arjun, which was played by Sundeep Kishan. She is a happy-go-lucky girl but, at the same time, she is emotionally expressive,” she says.

Having made her debut in Bollywood with Qaidi Band and another upcoming biographical film Mogul lined up for her, the offer in Telugu cinema came as a surprise. “The director had narrated me the story just 20 days prior to the shooting. Horror is not really my cup of tea. I like thriller flicks more. The concept was what caught my eye. Whether it is a horror or rom-com, it is the concept that entertains the audience at the end of the day. So, I had to accept it,” she says.

The actor, who has simultaneously made her debut in Telugu and Tamil, says that people down south in general, and cinema industry in particular, are extremely loyal and passionate about cinema.

“I should now work on my Telugu-speaking skills because only language can unite and bring the connection and that sense of belongingness. As the film was bilingual, initially, it was a bit hard to shoot in both the languages. Once I got used to the sound and thorough reading of the script, it was easy. Both director and actor Sundeep helped me with the dialogues,” she says.

Coming to acting in Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene, Anya felt that staging emotional scenes was a little hard as she had to put herself in a certain space to bring some authentic look to the scenes. At the same time, scary scenes were the easiest for her.

Having studied in a boarding school, Anya didn’t get much scope to watch films. Gradually, she developed liking for music. A graduate in BA sociology and political science, Anya had worked for a wedding planner before moving to Mumbai in 2016.

Anya’s tryst with acting happened when she happened to walk into a coffee shop in Mumbai where she caught the attention of casting director Shanu Sharma and was asked to give auditions.