‘Anybody can come up with the idea’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is not worried with the plot similarities between his film Bala and Ujda Chaman, both stories of men dealing with premature balding. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala stars Ayushmann as a young bald man while Ujda Chaman, a remake of the 2017 Kannada movie Ondu Motteya Kathe, features Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Sunny Singh in a similar role.

The first look poster of Ujda Chaman had said “takle ki pehli aur original film” (first and original film of a bald man). Ayushmann said Bala aims to celebrate complexes and is about self-love. “The word ‘takla’ is quite derogatory. It’s not celebrating self-love. It isn’t about just receding hair or baldness. It’s about loving and discovering yourself more than anything else. We shot our film first, announced our film first.

“There’s just one line which is similar otherwise it’s a different film. I’ve seen the South film, after we completed the shoot. Once you see the film you’ll realise (the difference),” Ayushmann said in a group interview. When asked is he bothered that both the films are releasing almost back-to-back, the actor said, “It happened with Bhagat Singh also.

I’m really confident about our film, it’s a beautiful film and one of the best scripts I’ve ever read. Anybody can come up with the same idea.” Earlier this year, a writer had claimed that Bala was based on a script he had narrated to Ayushmann, alleging that he was not given any credit for his story.

Ayushmann, however, said that out of all the scripts on the story, he went with the best team. “I got the same idea by six different people. It’s my decision to go with the best director, best producer and choose the best script on the subject as simple as that.” Ayushmann said with Bala, scheduled to release on November 7.