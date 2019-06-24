Anything for love: Palamuru grapples with couple suicides

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Mahabubnagar: Young couples committing suicide is not new to Telangana and India. Movies such as ‘Ek Dooje Ke Liye,’ which was released in the 80s, depicted the problems faced by couples in love and wanting to get married.

Though rejection to the idea of love marriages in the 80s and 90s was mostly based on caste and class factors, a new unhealthy trend is being observed for the past decade or more. Three couples in their 20s committing suicide in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district in 45 days may just be a wake-up call not only for the government machinery, but also to the institution of ‘family’, which operates in a disoriented way across rural Telangana, especially after the fall of the age-old joint-family system.

On Sunday, decomposed bodies of Ravi (19), a second year degree student, and his lady love Radhika (20), a third year degree student, were found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Rampur village in Koilkonda mandal of the district. They were believed to have committed suicide nearly three months ago, but it was only after the village shepherds spotted the bodies on Saturday night that the suicides came to light.

Ravi and Radhika belonged to the Yadava community and they more or less belonged to the same economic class too. Afraid that their parents would never accept their relationship, they eloped on March 23. Though the parents lodged a complaint with the Koilkonda police immediately, they had to go through the misery of watching their children ending their lives.

A week ago, Lokesh and Kasthuri, residents of Itikyalapadyu village in Vundavelli mandal, jumped before a train in Manopad mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district. The incident was a heart-wrenching one because Lokesh’s arm was found wrapped around Kasthuri’s lifeless body — as if even death could not do them apart. Lokesh belonged to the Boya community, while Kasthuri to the SC-Madiga. Both were in their 20s. The reason for them committing suicide was also fear of family’s rejection to their marriage.

Another incident, which rocked Mahabubnagar district, was the suicide of Itti Kumar (21) and Nandini (19), on May 9 at Kumar’s residence in Polepally village of Jadcharla mandal. Kumar was an auto driver and Nandini’s parents fixed her marriage with someone else on May 19. Having lost faith in her family’s acceptance, Nandini and Kumar hanged themselves to death.

Though the three cases were different, they all boil down to one point — the new generation was breaking away from stereotypes with regard to marrying partners from other castes and classes, but the older generation was yet to come to terms with the changing reality.

Dr C Veerender, counselling psychologist who extensively worked on suicides and marital issues and authored a book ‘Teenage Temptations’, told Telangana Today that society was still not in a position to accept inter-caste and inter-class marriages. Young couples were resorting to the extreme step fearing that even if they got married, their parents wouldn’t support them.

Though there is an option for lovers to approach the police, Dr Veerender said the notion of ‘family pride being ruined’ among parents was still a depressing factor for the couples. “Village-level politics of the day polarised communities in rural areas, both with respect to marriages and elections. People commit suicide because they feel that all their communication channels are cut and they have no other person to approach,” he said.

Dr Veerender, who held a rally to spread awareness to prevent suicides from Hyderabad to Amaravati in December 2017, suggested opening counselling centres in every mandal so that students and young couples could discuss their problems — whatever they may be. He suggested opening these centres in libraries of government educational institutions and not in hospitals, as the environment in education-related premises would be aesthetically suitable for counselling distressed youth.

He also stressed that the age old saying of “perform a wedding even if a thousand lies have to be said” was one of the main causes for broken marriages in the society. He said even before the marriage, information about the couple with regard to their education, health and financial condition would have to be shared between the two families to prevent any future problems.

“For young lovers who want to get married, they need to be taught how to adjust themselves to the problems, which may crop up later after their love marriage. The counselling centres should have qualified and trained staff to impart this wisdom to young couples,” he said.

But, Dr Veerender accepted that that the present crisis, which was happening during a transition period of social change, was natural, though it could be prevented through continuous counselling and families’ acceptance of this change.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter