AOC Cycling expedition successfully culminated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Army Ordnance Corps Cycling expedition conducted by AOC Centre, Secunderabad successfully culminated after traversing approx 1000kms from Jabalpur to Secunderabad on Wednesday.

The expedition comprising 12 members and lead by Captain Amit Kumar was flagged in by Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. The expedition was aimed at fostering a spirit of adventure and motivating the youth to serve the nation.

The team also conducted lectures on National Integration and importance of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at various educational Institutions enroute, according to press release.

