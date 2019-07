By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:21 pm

Hyderabad: Havildar M Ramamurthy of AOC Centre, Secunderabad won a silver medal in the 55 kg weight category in the 12th South Asian Body Building & Physique Sports Championship held at Kathmandu, Nepal recently.

Ramamurthy was felicitated at AOC Centre on Friday.

