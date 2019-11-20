AON explore option of setting up cancer hospital in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:18 pm 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: The leadership team of American Oncology Network (AON), an alliance of nearly 265 physicians, cancer specialists, researchers and 140 cancer centres, on Wednesday met Health Minister, E Rajender, Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB), B Vinod Kumar and Chief Secretary SK Joshi, to explore the possibility of setting-up a cancer hospital in Hyderabad.

The CEO of American Oncology Network, Brad Prechtl, COO, Todd Schonherz and senior oncologists, Rakesh Sehgal and Upendra Rao, held detailed discussions with Health Minister and later with Chief Secretary in the presence of B Vinod Kumar. Before reaching Hyderabad, as part of canvasing other locations to establish a cancer hospital in India, the AON senior management team has already visited New Delhi and Amritsar.

According to Vinod Kumar, the Health Minister and Chief Secretary have assured the American team of full support, including quick permissions that are needed to set-up the cancer facility.

The senior leadership team of AON also visited the cancer care facility at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and interacted with doctors. “A cancer centre in Hyderabad will go a long way in helping patients get access to quality health care services and also ease burden on existing government hospitals,” Vinod Kumar said.

