AP appoints Devulapalli Amar as advisor

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday appointed senior journalist Devulapalli Amar as its advisor for National Media and Inter-State Relations. In its orders, the government said the appointment would be co-terminus with AP Chief Minister or till the necessity for the position ceases.

