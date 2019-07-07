AP BJP eyes 1cr enrollment in 10 days

By | AP Bureau | Published: 6:47 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a vigorous drive to enroll two crore members in ten days in Andhra Pradesh.

Inaugurating the membership enrollment programme here on Sunday, former MP K Haribabu said that this was part of the nation-wide programme to enroll party membership. The patronage for the party had increased by leaps and bounds in the State which was made possible by the successful rule of BJP-led NDA at the Centre through introduction of several welfare measures for all sections of the people besides developmental programmes, he pointed out. And, of late, several senior leaders from the Telugu Desam Party and other political parties were evincing interest to join the BJP, he added.

Former BJP Floor Leader in AP Legislative Assembly P Vishnukumar Raju said that anybody, except those with criminal background, were welcome into the BJP. MLC PVN Madhav, city president M Nagendra and others spoke.

