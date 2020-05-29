AP BJP president’s daughter could have died of heart attack: Police

By | Published: 6:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police suspect N Suharika, the daughter-in-law of Andhra Pradesh BJP state president K Lakshminarayana died of a possible heart attack. Doctors who conducted the autopsy are learned to have told the police that she may have suffered a massive heart attack.

The doctors on Friday afternoon conducted a post mortem examination of her body and found no external injuries nor any internal bleeding. They collected viscera samples and have sent the same for an examination to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

“Based on the physical examination of the body during the autopsy, doctors have opined she may have died due to a heart attack due to rigorous physical activity, which correlates with our investigation that she had danced in the party,” said an official, adding that they would however reach a conclusion on the cause of death post the visceral examination report from the FSL.

Suharika, 32, collapsed and died at a friend’s apartment in Kondapur on Thursday afternoon. She along with a few friends and relatives had a party. She is said to have been dancing at the party, when she she suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital in Madhapur, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The Raidurgam police booked a suspicious death case. The body has been handed over to her family after autopsy. Suharika was married to Lakshminarayana’s younger son Kanna Phaneendra.

