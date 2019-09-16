AP boat tragedy: 10 persons from Hyderabad missing

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: Families of at least 10 persons from the city, who were reported missing since the boat capsize, in Godavari River, are spending anxious moments with no information coming in about their status or whereabouts.

At least 22 persons from the city were reported to be on the ill-fated tourist boat that capsized on Sunday afternoon. Several families from the city have reached the mishap site to get first-hand information about the fate of their loved ones. A few managed to reach the Government Hospital in Rajahmundry to trace their relatives among the survivors.

Among those still missing are Bharani and Vishal of Hayathnagar, Pavan Kumar, his wife Vasundara and son Susheel of Ramanthapur. Four others, Taleebuddin, Sai Kumar, Iqbal and Mazhar who work in a gymnasium in Madhapur, are also missing.

“There is no news from any official source about the fate of the missing persons. The only assurance we are getting is that rescue operations is going on at a brisk pace,” said M Kishore, a relative of Janaki Ram, whose three relatives are missing.

Meanwhile, a team of officials from Telangana have reached the mishap site to help the families of persons who are missing from the State. The officials are coordinating with the authorities in Andhra Pradesh to know the whereabouts of the missing persons.

