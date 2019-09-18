AP boat tragedy: Bodies of four persons from Hyderabad retrieved

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The bodies of four persons from Hyderabad have been retrieved from the Godavari River and were identified by the family members on Tuesday.

The bodies retrieved were of Vishal, Shiva Jyothi, Sai Kumar and Bharani Kumar. Their bodies were fished out from the mishap site by the rescue teams who had been on the search operation for the missing persons for the last three days. They were shifted to the Government Hospital in Rajahmundry for autopsy.

Grief-stricken relatives, friends and well-wishers gathered at the houses of the victims after the news broke out late in the evening on Tuesday.

N Sai Kumar, who worked at a gymnasium, had gone along with three of his friends on a vacation last week. So far, there is no news on the remaining three persons who were reported missing along with Sai Kumar.

Vishal had gone along with his three other friends including Bharani last Saturday for a vacation. Shiva Jyothi had gone along with her husband Ch Janaki Rama Rao and other family members. While Janaki Rama Rao survived the mishap with a fractured hand, three of their family members are still missing.

The bodies are expected to arrive in the city after formalities. Search is on to trace six more persons from the city who were reported missing since the vessel capsized on Sunday afternoon. At least 22 persons from the city were reported to have been on the ill-fated tourist boat. Several families from the city have reached the mishap site to get first-hand information on the fate of their loved ones. A few managed to reach the Government Hospital in Rajahmundry to trace their relatives among the survivors.

So far, the authorities have retrieved 25 bodies, while special teams comprising of personnel from NDRF, Navy, Tourism Department and other government agencies are continuing efforts to trace the missing persons.

Last rites of two boat capsize victims performed

Warangal Urban: The last rites of Basike Avinash (22) and Basike Rajender (55), who drowned in the Devipatnam boat capsize, were performed at Kadipikonda here on Tuesday. People in large numbers participated in the funeral procession and bade a tearful adieu to them. Meanwhile, three more bodies of Kadipikonda residents – Gorre Rajender, Gaddamidi Sunil and Sivvi Venkatswamy – have been retrieved from Godavari River on Tuesday.

“The bodies are likely to arrive at Kadipikonda by midnight,” said an official. Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil visited the village and consoled the bereaved family members. They assured all help from the State government. “We will see that the kin of the deceased would get benefits from the labour department as many of them are daily wage earners,” Vinay Bhaskar said and added that the State government had already announced Rs five lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased

Five survivors from the village have been admitted to a private hospital in Warangal after they had been brought here last night. One of the eye witness said the incident happened around 1 pm on Sunday. “The river was flowing dangerously. The water turned the boat to one side leading to the mishap,” he said recollecting the horrific incident. It is said that Andhra Pradesh government gave Rs 30,000 cash towards funeral charges of those dead. Meanwhile, the district administration is assisting the families in conduct of funeral rites both in cash and kind.

