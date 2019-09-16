AP boat tragedy: Body of Laxman traced, Ramya missing

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Mancherial: The body of one of the two sub-engineers from Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (NPDCL) who went missing in the AP boat tragedy, was fished out from Godavari river on Sunday night. The body of the other sub-engineer is yet to be found.

The bloated body of Boddu Laxman Varma (26), who was with NPDCL’s Bhainsa Sub-Division and a native of Pardhanpalli village in Hajipur mandal, was fished out by expert divers late on Sunday evening. Whereabouts of Karukuri Ramya, sub-engineer of Kaghaznagar Sub-Division of the corporation, is still not known. They both went missing when they were visiting Papikondalu on the boat which capsized in East Godavari on Sunday.

Laxman and Ramya initially went to Warangal from where along with some of their colleagues, left for East Godavari for picnic at the tourist spot following back-to-back holidays on Saturday and Sunday. They, however, met with a mishap. The grief stricken parents were not available for more details as they rushed to the spot after learning about the mishap.

Laxman fought hurdles

According to locals, Laxman used to work as a Sub-Engineer with Bhainsa Sub-Division in Nirmal district. He got the job in December last after excelling in exams despite challenges. He lost his father, who was a coal miner, a decade ago. His twin brother Ramu is an employee of SCCL.

Ramya’s first salary

A native of Karnamamidi in Hajipur mandal, Ramya celebrated Ganesh Chaturti festival recently. She donated a Ganesh idol with money she got as part of her first salary. She took part in the immersion procession and danced along with her friends, and then left for Bhainsa on Thursday. She secured the post of engineer with power distributor in December last.

The young engineer was good in academics. She did her schooling at Mancherial’s Krishnaveni High School and pursued engineering in a college from Hyderabad. She drew inspiration from her father who is an operator in the power distribution company.

