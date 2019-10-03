AP boat tragedy: Dreams shattered, dejected parents return Mancherial

By | Published: 12:40 am

Mancherial: Losing a son or daughter is an excruciating experience for any parent, but when they are faced with the prospect of not even catching a glimpse of the mortal remains, the grief cannot be put in words.

This is exactly what happened in the case of Karukuri Sudarshan and Bhulaxmi, who on Tuesday evening returned home after two weeks of frantic search for their only daughter Ramya Sri (24), who went missing in the boat tragedy in Andhra Pradesh that claimed over 70 lives over a fortnight back.

“We still can’t accept the fact that we have lost our daughter. We believe she will return any time. We will accept the sad ending to her life only when we see her belongings or mortal remains. We were expecting that we will find her body in the last 18 days as the officials concerned assured that would trace it. But, that didn’t happen and we were asked to return to Mancherial,” a teary-eyed Sudarshan told ‘Telangana Today.’

The grief-stricken father said Ramya Sri had called him up after visiting Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam three Saturday’s back. “She sent a message stating she would not reachable when the group takes the boat ride in the popular tourist spot. She said she will call back once connectivity is established,” he said.

The news of the boat capsize was flashed on news channels by 2 pm, shattering the dreams and hopes of Sudarshan and Bhulaxmi.

“She was my life. I sacrificed everything to shape her career. I faced many struggles to provide quality education to her and guided her in choosing courses. It was me who routed her to engineering as I wanted her to serve the department which offers promising growth and good salary. I don’t know what to do now and why she left us abruptly,” the 45 year-old regretted.

“After she cracked the post by struggling for over two years, we were spending joyously on weekends. We wanted to visit Snow World of Hyderabad, to shop dresses on September 14.

The trip was cancelled for some reasons. So, she and some of her colleagues were on pilgrimage to Kothagudem Bhadradri district and they were touring Papikondalu. If our trip was not cancelled, she would have been alive,” the operator of NPDCL recalled.

Wedding planned in December



“We were planning to solmenise her wedding by coming December as she was ready for getting married. We began finding suitable alliances. She was keen to start a new phase of life. At the same time, she was determined to achieve the post of Assistant Engineer with the power distributor. She aimed to associate with the department as she always wanted to work with me,” Sudarshan shared.

Ramya wanted to gift car for her dad on this Dasara festival

Like all daughters, Ramya had a special bond with her father. She shouldered his responsibilities ever since she secured the job nine months back. She wanted to buy a car for him this Dasara. “We were planning to pay advance to buy the vehicle when we were visiting Hyderabad in the third week of September. She told me that I should not travel by bikes anymore,” Sudarshan recounted.

Mother inconsolable

Ramya was showing a great concern for her mother as well. She was taking care of her though she was busy with office work. “She would call me from her office to enquire if I had my meals ,” she reminisced, weeping inconsolably. Parents recalled that Ramya was good in academics.

Friends, colleagues unable to digest Ramya’s untimely death

Not only parents but friends and colleagues of Ramya Sri are also shocked and grief-stricken by her sudden demise. A bunch of friends of the young sub-engineer of NPDCL, who recounted their memories with her, consoled the bereaved parents who returned home from Papikondalu on Tuesday night.

Chunchu Mounika, who studied B Tech with the sub-engineer of NPDCL and shared a room when preparing for competitive examinations in Hyderabad for six years, said: “Ramya Sri was supportive, creative and a good human with unique personaliy. She was good at organising events and planning her future.” “Ramya was diligent and dedicated to her target, said the student.

Mounika, one of the close friends of the victim of the boat tragedy, said that she was about to accompany Ramya Sri to Papikondalu. But she gave a miss to the trip as she had to attend for the certification verification for the post of police constable. A native of Kaddam in Nirmal district, she has been comforting parents of her friend and has been staying with them since September 15. Ramya used to help her financially when required, said Mounika.

Meanwhile, Ramya Sri’s colleagues belonging to Kaghaznagar and Asifabad divisions of NPDCL, recalled many accounts with her. Marri Ravali, a colleague said, “She was a quick learner and was showing great devotion in rendering duties. She was firm to leave her mark when organising an event of the department, recently,” she remarked.

Potlapalli Harika and Nimmathi Sai Krishna, Assistant Engineers working with Asifabad division, recollected that they were not able to digest the death of the colleague. “She was an extraordinary active person. She was jovial and effortlessly handling pressure situations. She had leadership qualities and was a creative engineer. We still remember memories we had with her. We look at the seat in a train by which we were travelling to offices regularly,” they stated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter

Photo:

Friends and colleagues of Ramya Sri consoling the bereaved father of the NPDCL’s sub-engineer at his residence in Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal on Tuesday. Photo: Santosh Padala