AP boat tragedy: Family from Uppal missing

Hyderabad: Susheel, a BTech graduate who along with his parents, has been reported missing in the Godavari River boat mishap, was planning to fly to the United States in a month.

All the preparations were over and the family had planned for a pilgrimage and was visiting various temples and shrines for the last one month.

Susheel (22) along with his parents, A Pavan Kumar, a departmental store owner and Bhavani alias Vasundhara, from RTC Colony in Ramanthapur in Uppal had recently visited Shirdi and Dwaraka Tirumala in West Godavari of Andhra Pradesh and had gone to a relative’s place there. They were accompanied by his maternal uncle Ch Janaki Rama Rao and his wife Shiva Jyothi.

“As it would take at least two years for him to return, his parents had planned to visit relatives and temples. They had stayed at their relative’s house for two days and on Sunday had gone for a trip to Papikondalu,” said Laxman, a relative.

On the other hand, Susheel’s aunty Shiva Jyothi’s body was retrieved late on Sunday and Janaki Ram survived with injuries.

“Janaki Rama Rao, who was wearing a life jacket, injured his right hand when the boat capsized. He was rescued by local residents who rushed to the mishap site in boats,” another relative said, adding that while Shiva Jyothi’s body was sent for an autopsy, Rao was recuperating in the Rajahmundry Government Hospital.

Meanwhile Janaki Rama Rao’s family here are praying that Susheel and his parents are safe and return home soon.

