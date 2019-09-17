AP boat tragedy: Four youngsters from Hayathnagar missing

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: A weekend joy trip of four youngsters from Hayathnagar has taken a tragic turn as two of them have been reported missing in the boat capsize at Papikondalu on Sunday.

The youngsters P Janani Kumar (21), a degree final year student, his brother P Bharani Kumar (23), a software employee, K Arjun (38), a TSRTC bus conductor and Vishal (24), a software employee, all close friends from Pochamma Basthi in Hayathnagar had planned for a short trip to Papikondalu as it was a long weekend. They left for the trip on Saturday.

“We met the last time on Ganesh immersion day. It was then that they been planned for the trip,” said Vishal’s close friend Anil Kumar, adding that Vishal had made a WhatsApp video call around 11 am on Sunday when he boarded the tourist boat.

Anxious parents are waiting for information from officials. Political leaders from the locality including the Corporator visited and assured necessary help. But they have not much information about the missing persons.

The scene at the houses of Vishal and Bharani was heart wrenching as their parents wait in tears, unable to take the uncertainty. Relatives and well-wishers have gathered to console them.

“They are saying words of comfort and giving assurance that nothing bad would have happened. But there are no updates on our children,” said Vishal’s father Babu Rao.

Janani Kumar and Arjun are being treated at the Government Hospital in Rajahmundry.

Gym instructor missing

Hyderabad: More than 24 hours after the boat capsize in the Godavari River, family members of Mohammed Taleebuddin, a gym instructor from Tolichowki here, are slowly losing hope of his return.

“I have little hope of his survival. Several journalists visited my place since morning. It is an indication. What should I say now?” said Mohammed Aleemuddin, Taleebuddin’s father, as he asked the family to be left alone.

The mood was downcast in the entire colony, as friends, well-wishers and media personnel slowly made their way through Mini Gulshan colony to Taleebuddin’s home, where he lives with his parents and siblings.

Taleebuddin, a trainer at Snap Fitness Gym in Madhapur, had left along with three friends, Sai Kumar, Iqbal and Mazhar. “They started on Saturday morning for the picnic spot. The plan was pending since long. However, the happiness disappeared late on Sunday after we came to know about the boat mishap on television. Later, a friend of Taleeb called us and informed us that the group was missing,” said Mohammed Rasheed, Taleebuddin’s brother.

The family has preferred to stay aloof after the news came. Aleemuddin, a realtor, who has been staying with his family in Gulshan Colony for several years, said Taleeb had joined the gymnasium three years ago.

Abdul Rahman, a friend of Taleeb, said some of his relatives had left for the mishap site. The three friends had in fact shared pictures they took before the mishap on their WhatsApp group and were very excited about the trip, he said.

“We never imagined that the trip would turn into a tragedy. We are eagerly awaiting to hear some good news from the authorities about Taleeb and his friends,” Rahman said.

Mohd Kauser Mohiuddin, AIMIM legislator from Karwan, visited the house and assured to take up the issue with the government.

